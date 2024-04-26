Channel 4’s reality TV show Gogglebox will have a different theme tune

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Regular viewers of Channel 4’s reality TV show Gogglebox will notice something distinctly different in tonight’s show (26 April). The show’s theme tune will be different for the first time in its 11 year history. Since the show first aired in 2013, viewers heard Kodaline’s ‘Perfect World;’ play over the opening titles.

However, on tonight's show (26 April), viewers can expect a change. However, before you get too worried, panic not. The theme tune will simply be remixed with a classical twist and it is only for one night only.

Along with the iconic show Countdown, the title music for Gogglebox has been rearranged and performed on piano. The reason behind this is to celebrate the new series of The Piano, presented by Claudia Winkleman, which begins this weekend at 9pm on Sunday 28 April.

For the first time in Gogglebox’s history, Steve Garrigan, who is the frontman of Kodaline, has created a piano medley for the opening and closing music of the series. Channel 4’s Chief Content, Ian Katz said: “The Piano is that rarest of things, a TV show that makes people feel better about the world after watching it than they did before. We are spreading a little of that musical magic by replacing the theme tunes of some of our best loved shows with specially recorded piano versions. Big thanks go out to the talented composers and performers who have made this happen and our production partners who are joining us in celebrating the return of The Piano.”

When does The Piano return to our screens?

The Piano will return on Sunday 28 April and will be available to watch on Channel 4 at 9pm.

Which shows will showcase the new piano theme tunes?

Gogglebox: Music by Steve Garrigan on Friday 26 April at 9pm

Channel 4 News: Music by Phase Music and Universal Production Music on Sunday 28 April at 6.30pm

Countdown: Music by Steve Holness and Pascal Wyse on Monday 29 May to Friday 3 May at 2.10pm