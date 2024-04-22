Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Channel 4 has halted the filming of TV show The Windsors indefinitely because of recent health concerns for King Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales. In February 2024 Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles had been diagnosed with a type of cancer. They revealed that the King had started “regular treatments” and because of the treatments, “will postpone public duties during it.”

In March 2024, Catherine, Princess of Wales revealed in a video message that she was receiving treatment after a cancer diagnosis. At the end of the message she revealed she was thinking of all those affected by cancer and said: “For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

Following King Charles and the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis, Private Eye magazine reported that Channel 4 took the decision to “quietly cancel the fourth series’ of satirical comedy The Windsors. The Windsors, which was a soap opera that lampooned the lives of the royal family, first launched in 2016.

When The Windsors first launched, it was the highest rating comedy series launched on Channel 4 since 2014, it returned for an extended Coronation Special last year. The series featured the likes of Harry Enfield as King Charles and Haydn Gwynne as Camilla.