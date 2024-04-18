Prince Harry cuts ties with the UK as he changes primary residence to the US
Prince Harry has cut ties with the UK as he changes primary residence to the US, according to documents filed. Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step down from their roles as senior working royals in March 2020, they have lived in California.
The change in primary residence was revealed in an electronic filing to Companies House for sustainable charity Travalsyt. The actual change was made on 29 June 2023 but it was only listed on Wednesday 17 April 2024. The filing lists Prince Harry’s full name which is Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex.
Travalyst was founded by Prince Harry in 2019 and is described on their website as a “not for-profit global coalition for some of the biggest names in travel and technology…” On the same day that the filing change was made on 29 June 2023, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had left Frogmore Cottage.
In February 2024, Prince Harry was asked on Good Morning America the following question:
“Do you feel American?” Harry replied by saying: “Ahhh. Do I feel American? No. I don’t know how I feel.” He was then asked if he would consider becoming a citizen and Harry said: “Oof. I have, I have considered it. Yeah.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given Frogmore Cottage as a gift to use as a home for the start of their life together by Queen Elizabeth 11. When King Charles asked the couple to leave the property, Prince Harry reportedly was very upset by the decision.
Royal author Phil Dampier told The Sun that “As always with Harry a lot can be read into his actions. Being ousted from Frogmore Cottage wounded him deeply.”
Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK to attend the Invictus Games’ 10th Anniversary Service which is taking place at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on May 8. It is not yet known whether his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will be accompanying him.
