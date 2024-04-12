Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After signing a deal with the streaming giant for an estimated £100 million Netflix have announced two additional shows with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as executive producers.

These non fiction shows will be based around sports and lifestyle. According to Netflix, the first series will "celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship," and will be “curated” by Markle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second will be based on providing viewers with “unprecedented access to the world of professional polo,” focusing on the US Open Polo Championship in Florida. Polo is a sport that Prince Harry, 39, has often played throughout his life and he will be helping with the production. Neither show has a name or premiere date currently, but this will be released in coming months.

These upcoming releases will be made by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions company which have previously released three other documentaries as part of their multi-million pound deal.

The couple's debut series, ‘Harry & Meghan’ was the most viewed Netflix documentary in its first week with 81.55 million hours watched. Following this Archewell Productions released ‘Live to Lead’, which focused on “leaders committed to making a difference in the world share their inspiring life stories.”

The third project from the Royal’s was ‘Heart of Invictus’ which aired in August and focused on the Invictus games. Prince Harry founded the sports games in 2014 for the injured and sick military personnel and veterans.