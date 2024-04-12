Royals: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to launch two brand new Netflix shows
After signing a deal with the streaming giant for an estimated £100 million Netflix have announced two additional shows with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as executive producers.
These non fiction shows will be based around sports and lifestyle. According to Netflix, the first series will "celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship," and will be “curated” by Markle.
The second will be based on providing viewers with “unprecedented access to the world of professional polo,” focusing on the US Open Polo Championship in Florida. Polo is a sport that Prince Harry, 39, has often played throughout his life and he will be helping with the production. Neither show has a name or premiere date currently, but this will be released in coming months.
These upcoming releases will be made by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions company which have previously released three other documentaries as part of their multi-million pound deal.
The couple's debut series, ‘Harry & Meghan’ was the most viewed Netflix documentary in its first week with 81.55 million hours watched. Following this Archewell Productions released ‘Live to Lead’, which focused on “leaders committed to making a difference in the world share their inspiring life stories.”
The third project from the Royal’s was ‘Heart of Invictus’ which aired in August and focused on the Invictus games. Prince Harry founded the sports games in 2014 for the injured and sick military personnel and veterans.
This comes after Meghan Markle recently launched her new business venture, lifestyle brand ‘American Riviera Orchard’ last month which will see her sell home décor and kitchen items.
