Suits is back with a new spin-off in the works - and fans have been left asking if Meghan Markle will be reprising her role as Rachel Zane, whom she played for seven seasons before marrying Prince Harry.

The news was confirmed on the Suits X account after it reposted a Variety article that was published in February detailing a pilot. They commented, "We are so back", with filming on the series, which is called Suits: LA, expected to begin this month.

Arrow star Stephen Amell is set to play the lead, Ted Black, with the actor taking to Instagram to share an update with fans that he was "Heading to Vancouver to shoot a pilot". Here's everything we know so far about the Suits spin-off.

What is the Suits spin-off about?

The Suits spin-off will tell the story of Ted Black, played by Stephen Amell. The former federal prosecutor has moved from New York to Los Angeles to reinvent himself and represent new clients. The spin-off will be a separate story to the original and feature a brand new cast.

This is the official plot for the Suits spin-off: "Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

Who is cast in Suits spin-off?

The Suits spin-off will feature a new cast, with none of the stars from the original series expected to make a return. Arrow star Stephen Amell is expected to play the lead after he announced on Instagram that he was on his way to Vancouver to film the spin-off. Amell said: "Heading to Vancouver to shoot a pilot. Almost 12 years to the day since we shot the Arrow pilot. This is surreal. I’m so excited!!"

Other actors expected to join him include Lex Scott Davis (The First Purge) as the female lead, Erica Rollins and One Tree Hill’s Bryan Greenberg as entertainment lawyer Rick Dodsen.

Will Meghan Markle be in Suits spin-off?

Markle will not be reprising her role for the new Suits spin-off, but neither will any of the original stars of the series as the spin-off will feature a whole new cast. From season one, Markle played the role of Rachel Zane, the nepo-baby lawyer who was the daughter of star lawyer Robert Zane and worked for Hardman-Pearson and later Specter Litt.

The new spin-off will follow the story of Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, who moves to LA to make a new name for himself and represent the most powerful people in the town.

What is the release date for the Suits spin-off?

There is no official release date as of yet, filming for the pilot has just started, if all goes to plan the new series could be ready to watch at the end of 2024, beginning of 2025.