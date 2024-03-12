Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The libel lawsuit against Meghan Markle brought by her half-sister has been thrown out, marking a notable win for the duchess. Samantha Markle filed the lawsuit based on remarks Meghan made during her interview with Oprah Winfrey and the content portrayed in the Netflix documentary series featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry & Meghan.

According to the court order dated Tuesday, March 12 as published by Newsweek, the case was dismissed "with prejudice" as Samantha "failed to identify any statements that could support a claim for defamation." Had the case gone to trial, Meghan would have been forced to release private documents and messages relevant to the case. Samantha is appealing against the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judge Charlene Honeywell said: "The Court grants the motion to dismiss, in full. (Samantha Markle's) claims will be dismissed with prejudice, as she has failed to identify any statements that could support a claim for defamation or defamation-by-implication by this point, her third try at amending her complaint, in either the book Finding Freedom, the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, or (Meghan Markle) and her husband's hour-long televised CBS Interview. As such, the Third Amended Complaint will be dismissed, with prejudice."

Court throws out libel lawsuit filed by Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha

In her suit, Samantha also accused Christopher Bouzy, founder of data firm Bot Sentinel, of defaming her by linking her to racist trolls. Speaking to Newsweek following the decision, Mr Sentinel described her claim as "baseless".

He said: "The court has rightly dismissed what was nothing more than a meritless lawsuit, recognizing it for the baseless claim it was. This decision not only vindicates Meghan but also serves as a stern rebuke to those who seek to manipulate the legal system for personal vendettas.

"It's a clear message that our courts are not stages for personal dramas to play out under the guise of legal grievances. I am beyond thrilled for Meghan and her family and wish them continued success in their endeavours."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Ticktin, attorney for Samantha Markle, told Newsweek in a statement: "Frankly, I am surprised at this outcome, as I thought that her Honor was understanding and accepting our position, especially when she inquired as to whether certain allegations were in the Complain.

"Unfortunately, ultimately, our position was completely ignored. The more the statements were taken singularly, the more the meaning of them were lost. They had to be looked at collectively."