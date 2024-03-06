SXSW 2024 | The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle set to attend SXSW 2024 as part of a panel discussion
The Duchess is heading into Texas this month, with or without Harry; Meghan Markle was one of the esteemed panellists announced to be attending the South By Southwest festival this year as she is set to grace the Opening Day Keynote Panel as the festival begins this Friday (March 8 2024).
Meghan will be taking her place among esteemed panellists in a discussion titled "Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen.” Joining her will be luminaries such as Katie Couric, Brooke Shields and Nancy Wang Yuen, a multifaceted expert in sociology, pop culture, and diversity consultancy at Peoplism. Facilitating the conversation will be Errin Haines, the host of The Amendment podcast and editor-at-large for The 19th News.
Reflecting on the significance of the keynote, the press release emphasized the strides made in women’s representation in media and entertainment, while acknowledging the persistent challenges, particularly for women of colour and mothers, exacerbated by the omnipresence of social media. The release also underscored the urgent need to address the mental health implications, especially for vulnerable teenage girls.
The group, featuring Meghan, Couric, Shields, and Yuen, was lauded as “visionary female leaders at the forefront of news, media, entertainment, and philanthropy,” dedicated to shattering stereotypes and fostering a healthier societal landscape. Meghan, in particular, was hailed as a feminist icon, a staunch advocate for human rights and gender equity, and the co-founder of The Archewell Foundation, among other accolades.
Hugh Forrest, Co-President and Chief Programming Officer of SXSW, expressed profound gratitude for hosting such a distinguished panel on International Women’s Day, describing them as the “perfect finishing touch” to eight days of exceptional Keynote Speakers.
The South By Southwest Festival begins on March 8 2024 and runs until March 16 2024.
