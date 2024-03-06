Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Duchess is heading into Texas this month, with or without Harry; Meghan Markle was one of the esteemed panellists announced to be attending the South By Southwest festival this year as she is set to grace the Opening Day Keynote Panel as the festival begins this Friday (March 8 2024).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on the significance of the keynote, the press release emphasized the strides made in women’s representation in media and entertainment, while acknowledging the persistent challenges, particularly for women of colour and mothers, exacerbated by the omnipresence of social media. The release also underscored the urgent need to address the mental health implications, especially for vulnerable teenage girls.

The Duchess will join the likes of Brooke Shields and Katie Couric as part of a group of "visionary female leaders at the forefront of news, media, entertainment, and philanthropy"

The group, featuring Meghan, Couric, Shields, and Yuen, was lauded as “visionary female leaders at the forefront of news, media, entertainment, and philanthropy,” dedicated to shattering stereotypes and fostering a healthier societal landscape. Meghan, in particular, was hailed as a feminist icon, a staunch advocate for human rights and gender equity, and the co-founder of The Archewell Foundation, among other accolades.

Hugh Forrest, Co-President and Chief Programming Officer of SXSW, expressed profound gratitude for hosting such a distinguished panel on International Women’s Day, describing them as the “perfect finishing touch” to eight days of exceptional Keynote Speakers.