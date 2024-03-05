Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coppola’s “will he/won’t he” situation isn’t the only enigmatic discussion surrounding one of the film industry's “big five” film festivals, as there are also discussions that Yorgos Lanthimos, readying himself for this weekend’s Academy Awards ceremony, might also premiere his “mysterious” follow up to 2023’s “Poor Things,” with "Kinds of Kindness" another potential inclusion once the final programme of films has been announced.

But there are certainties for fans of Anya Taylor-Joy and the “Mad Max” franchise, as the Cannes Film Festival 2024 has been selected to premiere George Miller’s follow-up to the acclaimed 2015 instalment, “Mad Max: Fury Road,” with “Furiosa” set to follow the character made popular by Charlize Theron's origin story.

Though confirmed but still intriguing to discover further, renowned Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino will also be screening his latest film featuring Gary Oldman, though information regarding that production remains scant - hopefully more to be revealed when the festival programme is officially released later this month or early April 2024.

What films have been confirmed for the Cannes Film Festival 2024?

When is the Cannes Film Festival 2024?