Barbie | Dame Helen Mirren talks about a drunken fight scene involving herself that was cut from the film
For all the star power that the “Barbie” film had, becoming a pop culture phenomenon when released in 2024, it’s still a surprise when information comes out during interviews of who could have appeared on screen. While the film had appearances from John Cena, Dua Lipa and Michael Cera, at one stage Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, and Dan Levy were also considered for roles but couldn't participate due to scheduling conflicts. Even Ben Affleck was slated for a small role but had to pull out.
But one of those cast members who did manage to appear in the film, albeit only by voice, was Dame Helen Mirren who acted as the narrator for the film. But it’s a scene that ended up on the cutting room floor that has gotten many people, including ourselves at NationalWorld, talking about what could have been.
In a recent interview with Variety, Mirren explained that she had an on-screen appearance that played against her calm, reserved demeanour - and involved a fellow Oscar winner in the process and one too many drinks at the open bar also it would have appeared.
“It was a very funny scene with Olivia Colman sort of playing drunk and us clashing about who is the real grande dame of British actresses. She comes in and tries to take over the role of the Narrator and I had to fight her off."
It would have been interesting to have seen the scene end up on film; both actresses at one stage in their careers have portrayed Queen Elizabeth II, with Dame Helen Mirren portraying her in the 2006 film “The Queen,” penned by Peter Morgan, who went on to create “The Crown.” Coleman, who won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos in “The Favourite,” portraying Queen Anne, also starred in “The Crown,” portraying Queen Elizabeth II before Imelda Staunton took over the role in later seasons.
Where can I stream “Barbie” in the United Kingdom?
“Barbie” is available to rent or buy now from all leading digital retailers.
