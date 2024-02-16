Dame Helen Mirren attends the “Golda” Special Screening in London (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

But one of those cast members who did manage to appear in the film, albeit only by voice, was Dame Helen Mirren who acted as the narrator for the film. But it’s a scene that ended up on the cutting room floor that has gotten many people, including ourselves at NationalWorld, talking about what could have been.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a recent interview with Variety, Mirren explained that she had an on-screen appearance that played against her calm, reserved demeanour - and involved a fellow Oscar winner in the process and one too many drinks at the open bar also it would have appeared.

Olivia Colman plays Sarah Nelson in Heartstopper season 2 (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney)

“It was a very funny scene with Olivia Colman sort of playing drunk and us clashing about who is the real grande dame of British actresses. She comes in and tries to take over the role of the Narrator and I had to fight her off."

Where can I stream “Barbie” in the United Kingdom?