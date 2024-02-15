Watch more of our videos on Shots!

She is just the third German actress to have been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress, and at this Sunday’s BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, actress Sandra Hüller could make history if (and it’s a big if) she manages to scoop the two awards she has been nominated for.

Hüller, who was born on April 30, 1978, in Suhl, East Germany, has been nominated for the Best Actress award for her role in Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall,” while also picking up a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in Jonathan Glazer’s historic film, “The Zone of Interest.”

Hüller's rise to her current cinematic prominence began with humble beginnings, marked by her formative years honing her skills and refining her craft, embarking on her acting journey with her stage debut in the 1996 production "Wir Voodookinder" at the Theatertreffen der Jugend in Berlin. Her formal training in acting commenced at the Hochschule Für Schauspielkunst "Ernst Busch," Berlin, where she immersed herself in the study of her craft, laying the groundwork for her future success.

In the years that followed, Hüller's talent and versatility shone brightly on both stage and screen, as she garnered acclaim for her captivating performances across a diverse range of roles. From her early appearances at Jena Theater and Schauspiel Leipzig to her tenure at the Theater Basel, Switzerland, Hüller's journey was characterized by a relentless pursuit of excellence and an unwavering commitment to her artistic vision.

However, it was her breakout role as Anneliese Michel in Hans-Christian Schmid's haunting drama "Requiem" that catapulted her into the spotlight, earning her the prestigious Silver Bear for Best Actress at the Berlin International Film Festival. This major moment marked the beginning of Hüller's rise in the cinematic world, as she continued to captivate audiences with her performances and presence on screen.

Sandra Huller attends the Berlin premiere of "The Zone Of Interest" at Delphi Filmpalast on February 7, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images)

In 2016, Hüller solidified her status as one of Germany's most acclaimed actresses with her portrayal of the troubled daughter in Maren Ade's critically acclaimed comedy "Toni Erdmann." This role not only showcased her remarkable talent and versatility but also earned her the esteemed European Film Award for Best Actress, cementing her place in cinematic history.

Hüller's career reached new heights with her mesmerizing performances in Jonathan Glazer's Holocaust drama "The Zone of Interest" and Justine Triet's riveting legal drama "Anatomy of a Fall." Her portrayal of complex characters in these films captivated audiences and critics alike, earning her widespread acclaim and positioning her as a frontrunner for many prestigious accolades in the future.

Has Sandra Hüller won any major awards previously?

Sandra Hüller’s nominations at this year’s BAFTA Film Awards, Golden Globes and the Oscars mark the first time she has been nominated at one of the major award ceremonies that comprise “awards season.” However, she has been a perennial winner at several film festivals, including her Capri European Actress win for “Anatomy of a Fall” at the 2023 Capri Hollywood International Film Festival.

What are the current betting odds for Sandra Huller to win a BAFTA award?

According to the website Oddschecker, who compile an average betting odd after aggregating those from across several betting websites, Sandra Hüller is considered the second favourite to win the Best Actress award with odds currently at 11/4 - with Emma Stone’s performance in “Poor Things” still the heavy favourite to take the award Sunday.

In terms of her odds for the Best Supporting Actress award, with her odds at 16/1, placing her third behind Emily Blunt in “Oppenheimer” (7/1) and the favourite, Da’Vine Joy Randolph from “The Holdovers” (1/8).

Where can I watch “Anatomy Of A Fall” in the United Kingdom?

“Anatomy of a Fall” is available to rent or buy now through all leading digital retailers.

Where can I watch “The Zone of Interest” in the United Kingdom?

“The Zone of Interest” is currently screening in cinemas in the United Kingdom.

