With all the discussion regarding the snubs that “Barbie” received after the announcement of the nominees at this year’s Academy Awards, one of the few things that people have been positive about this year is the inclusion of “Anatomy of a Fall” by Justine Triet. Her Best Director nomination makes her the first female French filmmaker and the eighth female director to be nominated for the prize while also earning a nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

It becomes yet another success story for the Cannes Film Festival too, who screened the film as part of their 2023 programming and awarded the film their coveted Palme d’Or, which provided Triet with her first entry in the cinematic history books. Her victory at the 2023 festival made Triet the third female director to win the award, while more recently she earned two Golden Globes for Best Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film.

It’s been quite the steep upward trajectory for Triet; the Beaux-Arts de Paris graduate made her directorial debut with "Age of Panic," leading to her debut at the Cannes Film Festival as part of their ACID programme in 2013. The film earned the 10th spot on the esteemed French film magazine Cahiers du Cinéma's Top 10 List in 2013 and received praise from renowned critic Stéphane Delorme.

In 2016, Triet wrote and directed the romantic comedy-drama "In Bed with Victoria," earning César Awards nominations, with her comedy-drama "Sibyl" earning her first Palme d'Or nomination at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

What is “Anatomy of a Fall” about?

“When her husband Samuel is mysteriously found dead in the snow below their secluded chalet, Sandra becomes the main suspect when the police begin to question whether he fell or was pushed. The trial soon becomes not just an investigation, but a gripping psychological journey into the depths of Sandra and Samuel's complicated marriage. With conflicting evidence and inconsistent testimony, words are wielded like weapons and shocking truths come to light in this thrilling Palme d’Or”

Who stars in “Anatomy of a Fall?”

French director Justine Triet (L) and German actress Sandra Hueller pose with their trophies for best "European director" and "Best actress" for their film "Anatomy of a Fall" during the 36th European Film Awards ceremony in Berlin, on December 9, 2023. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

We couldn’t write about “Anatomy of a Fall” and its success at the Oscars this year without also mentioning the Best Actress nomination for the film’s lead actress, Sandra Hüller.

Sandra Hüller as Sandra Voyter

Swann Arlaud as Vincent Renzi

Milo Machado Graner as Daniel Maleski

Antoine Reinartz as the prosecutor

Samuel Theis as Samuel Maleski

Jehnny Beth as Marge Berger

Saadia Bentaieb as Nour

Camille Rutherford as Zoé Solidor

Anne Rotger as the President

Sophie Fillières as Monica

What is the age rating for “Anatomy of a Fall”?

“Anatomy of a Fall” has been rated 15 by the BBFC, due to “strong language and bloody images.”

Where can I stream “Anatomy of a Fall” in the United Kingdom?