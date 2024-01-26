Anatomy of a Fall: what is the Oscar-nominated, Palme d’Or winning film about - how to watch in the UK
Best Director nominee Justine Triet marks another winner of the Palme d’Or making their claim at the Academy Awards this year.
With all the discussion regarding the snubs that “Barbie” received after the announcement of the nominees at this year’s Academy Awards, one of the few things that people have been positive about this year is the inclusion of “Anatomy of a Fall” by Justine Triet. Her Best Director nomination makes her the first female French filmmaker and the eighth female director to be nominated for the prize while also earning a nomination for Best Original Screenplay.
It becomes yet another success story for the Cannes Film Festival too, who screened the film as part of their 2023 programming and awarded the film their coveted Palme d’Or, which provided Triet with her first entry in the cinematic history books. Her victory at the 2023 festival made Triet the third female director to win the award, while more recently she earned two Golden Globes for Best Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film.
It’s been quite the steep upward trajectory for Triet; the Beaux-Arts de Paris graduate made her directorial debut with "Age of Panic," leading to her debut at the Cannes Film Festival as part of their ACID programme in 2013. The film earned the 10th spot on the esteemed French film magazine Cahiers du Cinéma's Top 10 List in 2013 and received praise from renowned critic Stéphane Delorme.
In 2016, Triet wrote and directed the romantic comedy-drama "In Bed with Victoria," earning César Awards nominations, with her comedy-drama "Sibyl" earning her first Palme d'Or nomination at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.
What is “Anatomy of a Fall” about?
“When her husband Samuel is mysteriously found dead in the snow below their secluded chalet, Sandra becomes the main suspect when the police begin to question whether he fell or was pushed. The trial soon becomes not just an investigation, but a gripping psychological journey into the depths of Sandra and Samuel's complicated marriage. With conflicting evidence and inconsistent testimony, words are wielded like weapons and shocking truths come to light in this thrilling Palme d’Or”
Who stars in “Anatomy of a Fall?”
We couldn’t write about “Anatomy of a Fall” and its success at the Oscars this year without also mentioning the Best Actress nomination for the film’s lead actress, Sandra Hüller.
- Sandra Hüller as Sandra Voyter
- Swann Arlaud as Vincent Renzi
- Milo Machado Graner as Daniel Maleski
- Antoine Reinartz as the prosecutor
- Samuel Theis as Samuel Maleski
- Jehnny Beth as Marge Berger
- Saadia Bentaieb as Nour
- Camille Rutherford as Zoé Solidor
- Anne Rotger as the President
- Sophie Fillières as Monica
What is the age rating for “Anatomy of a Fall”?
“Anatomy of a Fall” has been rated 15 by the BBFC, due to “strong language and bloody images.”
Where can I stream “Anatomy of a Fall” in the United Kingdom?
“Anatomy of a Fall” is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, AppleTV+ and other participating digital retailers. The film is also still available in selected cinemas, including Vue, so check your local cinema’s listings for local showtimes.
