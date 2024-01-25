Screen Babble Podcast Episode 62: Masters of Air, Oscars 2024, Twin Peaks and My Little Pony

Did you think that “Barbie” was snubbed after the nominees were announced for the 96th Academy Awards? That’s just one of the conversations that Kelly, Steven and Benjamin have on this week’s episode of Screen Babble, now available through all good podcasting services. There will no doubt be plenty more discussions as we’re officially on the Road to the Oscars 2024, with a brief detour before then for the BAFTAs next month.

Oscar-drama aside however, this week Steven “deep dives” into AppleTV+’s long-awaited WWII series, “Masters of Air,” starring Oscar-nominees Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan, as the producers behind “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific” once again take audiences to the frontline of the war - this time, as the allies take to the air.

Benjii looks back at one of his favourite television shows of all time, “Twin Peaks,” and why even just watching the international pilot episode is enough to give you an idea of just how wonderfully surreal and engaging David Lynch’s television masterpiece is - and just how important of a character “Log Lady” was in the whole Laura Palmer mythos.

Alongside the deep dive and back to the future pieces, the team also discuss what they’ve been watching over the last seven days, including one revelation that “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic” is the perfect antidote to get over the dreaded “man-flu”

How to watch this week’s shows

