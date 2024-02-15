Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite controversies regarding who has been invited to this year’s festival, the 2024 Berlin Film Festival opens today, rolling out the red carpet for the first of the five big film festivals on the cinematic calendar. Founded in 1951 in West Berlin, “Berlinale” as the festival is also known acted as a showcase for the free world during the Cold War era. Since its inception, the Berlinale has grown to become one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, known for its diverse selection of films and its role in promoting international cinema.

This is why it came as a shock when members of the far-right AfD (Alternative For Germany) party were invited by organisers to the opening ceremony. The AfD, known for its hardline agenda characterized as anti-Islam, anti-immigration, German nationalist, and Eurosceptic, sparked significant backlash and internal divisions within the festival staff and industry professionals.

While the festival initially defended the invitations, stating it was mandated to invite all elected politicians, intense internal discussions and external pressure led to a decision to rescind the invitations. The decision was met with mixed reactions, with some expressing disappointment in the festival's handling of the situation and concerns about the rise of far-right extremism in Germany.

It put a dark cloud over what is still a very impressive lineup of films this year, including an appearance of Rose Glass’ newest feature, “Love Lies Bleeding,” as it undertakes the festival circuit ahead of its arrival at this year’s Glasgow Film Festival 2024

What’s this year’s Opening Night Film?

Cillian Murphy returns to the big screen, with "Small Things Like These" opening this year's Berlin Film Festival (Credit: Berlinale/Big Things Films)

Opening the 2024 Berlin Film Festival is “Small Things Like These,” one of the first Cillian Murphy projects since his critically acclaimed performance in Oscar favourite “Oppenheimer.” The Irish production, also starring Emily Watson, is also one of the films in competition this year.

Is there an award at the Berlin Film Festival?

Two major awards are handed out at the Berlin Film Festival: the Golden and Silver Bears. The Golden Bear is the highest prize awarded for the best film in the main competition of the festival, while the Silver Bear is a series of awards presented in various categories at the Berlin International Film Festival.

What films are in contention for the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival 2024?

The following films will be competing for the grand prize at this year’s Berlin Film Festival:

Where can I see the entire Berlin Film Festival 2024 programme?

Information on all the films and panel discussions taking place at the Berlin International Film Festival can be found on the festival’s official website, or for those that are on the go, the festival has also provided a PDF download of this year’s programme.

Are there any live streams of the red carpet arrivals at the Berlin Film Festival 2024?

There are indeed; much like the Cannes Film Festival’s coverage of red-carpet premieres and photo calls, the Berlin Film Festival also have a live stream which can be accessed on its website. The page also details a diary of what will be streaming on what day - for example, Cillian Murphy’s new film’s red carpet affair will be streaming this evening.

When does the Berlin Film Festival 2024 run until?

The 2024 Berlin Film Festival opens today (February 15 2024) and runs until its closing night gala on February 25 2024.

How can I get tickets to this year’s Berlin Film Festival?

