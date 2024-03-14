Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meghan Markle is back on Instagram, and appears to have launched a surprise new project.

Earlier today (Thursday March 14), new website and Instagram page went live for what looks like a lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard. The name American Riviera Orchard is believed to have taken inspiration from Santa Barbara, the California town where Meghan lives with husband Prince Harry and their two children, 4-year-old son Prince Archie and 2-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet.

Santa Barbara has been known as the "American Riviera" for more than 100 years "because of its temperate climate and lush landscapes, as well as its robust food and wine culture,"According to Travel & Leisure. The logo for the brand also includes Montecito, the name of the neighborhood where they live.

So far, no details have formally been announced about the venture, but Instagram bio reads: "By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024." A trademark application from the United States Patent and Trademark office, is currently awaiting examination. The status of the application was last updated on Wednesday March 6.

It states that the brand plans to sell tableware, drinkware including decanters, kitchen linens and edible treats such as jellies, jams, marmalade and spreads. The application, which was submitted on Saturday February 2, is also seeking approval for cookbooks.

Meghan Markle appears to have launched a new lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard and has returned to Instagram for the first time in four years. Photo by Getty Images.

The first Instagram Story on the page shows Meghan, aged 42, picking flowers and cooking in a kitchen to the soundtrack of "I Wish You Love" by Nancy Wilson. The only posts on the page are nine squares which make up the brand logo, which is a neutral colour and features an emblem and cursive, flaired, gold writing. The Instagram page is gaining thousands of followers every minute.

The waitlist signup for the brand, which is the only thing currently available on the website, advertises a way to stay in the know about "products, availability and updates," which suggests it may be similar to The Tig, the lifestyle blog that Markle created in 2014 before shutting it down in 2017, when she and Prince Harry got engaged. She had used her blog as a place to share personal insights such as her favourite food and travel destinations.