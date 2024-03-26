With an incredible career that has spanned body building, acting and politics, Arnold Schwarzenegger's success at everything he turns his hand to has led to him amassing an estimated fortune of $450m. (Picture: Getty Images)

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed the toll that his open-heart surgeries have taken on his body.

The renowned Terminator actor and former California governor disclosed on his Arnold’s Pump Club podcast that he recently had a peacemaker fitted following three open-heart surgeries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Health Weekly newsletter - your one-stop shop to a better you Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schwarzenegger's medical journey began with two open-heart surgeries back in 1997 to address issues with his pulmonic valve and aortic valve. Although these procedures typically offer a lifespan of 12 to 15 years, he underwent subsequent surgeries in 2018 and 2020 to replace both valves again.

Speaking on his podcast, Schwarzenegger, 76, said: "Last Monday, I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine: I got a pacemaker.

"First of all, I want you to know I’m doing great! I had my surgery on Monday, and by Friday, I was already at a big environmental event with my friend and fellow fitness crusader Jane Fonda.