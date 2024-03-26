Katie Price shares "nightmare" update after son Harvey Price was rushed to hospital on Monday
Former model Katie Price has offered her fans an update regarding her son Harvey Price following their sudden trip to the hospital on Monday morning.
Price, 45, initially revealed Harvey's hospitalisation via social media on Monday (25 March) morning. She posted a concerning image on her Instagram stories showing blood splattered across bricks, with the caption: "Hospital dash for Harvey."
The media personality has since provided her Instagram followers with an update on her eldest child. Taking to the social media platform again later in the day, Katie shared a picture of Harvey's hand wrapped in a bandage, and said: "Harvey is fine now after this morning's trip to the hospital."
Harvey, whose estranged father is former Manchester United footballer Dwight Yorke, copes with several disabilities, including the genetic disorder Prader-Willi syndrome, and is also blind and autistic. Earlier this month, Katie discussed the challenges of finding the right school for her 21-year-old son.
During her podcast, Katie elaborated on Harvey's upcoming move to residential colleges later this year, following his time at a special college in Cheltenham in 2021. "We're looking for a new college, aren't we?" Katie said on The Katie Price Show. "I'm having a nightmare at the minute - we were looking for him to stay at his college another year or if not a placement, but [the local council] haven't accepted it."
"They've given me three months' notice that he has to find somewhere else by July. And someone like Harvey, you need the transitional move. You need to do it slow. I'm trying to find somewhere nearer or something for Harvey, but three months isn't a long time."
Katie has voiced her concerns about Harvey's future on various occasions, including during an appearance on the One Show last year. She expressed, "Like many other young people with a disability, he's finding it difficult making the transition into adulthood - especially when it comes to getting a job. I want nothing more than for Harvey to find his dream job - but because he needs so much support, I worry it won't be possible."
In addition to Harvey, Katie is a mother to four other children. The I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star shares Junior Andre, 18, and Princess Andre, 16, with her ex-husband Peter Andre. Her youngest children, Jett, 10, and Bunny, nine, are from her marriage to Kieran Hayler.
