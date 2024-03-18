Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Katie Price has been declared bankrupt for a second time over an unpaid tax bill worth more than £750,000. The former glamour model, who was previously declared bankrupt in 2019, owes £761,994.05 to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), a court was told on Monday (March 18).

At a short hearing at London’s Rolls Building, Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Sebastian Prentis said Price had not responded to HMRC over the debt, and declared her bankrupt, following a bankruptcy petition issued in October 2023.

He said: “There has been no response from the debtor. The papers are in order. There is a substantial debt due from Ms Price to HMRC, and therefore I will make a bankruptcy order.”

Judge Prentis said the bill “derives from self-assessments from the year 2020-2021 and from the year 2021-22” and includes income tax, VAT, surcharges and interest.

In February this year, she was ordered by a different High Court judge to pay 40% of her income from adult entertainment website OnlyFans to trustees for the next three years in a separate dispute over unpaid debts, with the hearing told she was due to face questions about her finances in April.

In October of the previous year, Price expressed her frustration with ongoing legal threats, stating that she was willing to face imprisonment to resolve the situation. In a conversation with TV personality Michelle Visage on her Rule Breakers podcast, Price revealed her bankruptcy struggles amid her frequent court appearances and her indifference towards potential imprisonment.