Katie Price: Reality TV star declared bankrupt for second time over unpaid £760k tax bill
Katie Price has been declared bankrupt for a second time over an unpaid tax bill worth more than £750,000. The former glamour model, who was previously declared bankrupt in 2019, owes £761,994.05 to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), a court was told on Monday (March 18).
At a short hearing at London’s Rolls Building, Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Sebastian Prentis said Price had not responded to HMRC over the debt, and declared her bankrupt, following a bankruptcy petition issued in October 2023.
He said: “There has been no response from the debtor. The papers are in order. There is a substantial debt due from Ms Price to HMRC, and therefore I will make a bankruptcy order.”
Judge Prentis said the bill “derives from self-assessments from the year 2020-2021 and from the year 2021-22” and includes income tax, VAT, surcharges and interest.
The former ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star did not attend the hearing on Monday, which came days after she was fined £880 for driving without a licence or insurance in Northamptonshire in August last year, which she also did not attend.
In February this year, she was ordered by a different High Court judge to pay 40% of her income from adult entertainment website OnlyFans to trustees for the next three years in a separate dispute over unpaid debts, with the hearing told she was due to face questions about her finances in April.
In October of the previous year, Price expressed her frustration with ongoing legal threats, stating that she was willing to face imprisonment to resolve the situation. In a conversation with TV personality Michelle Visage on her Rule Breakers podcast, Price revealed her bankruptcy struggles amid her frequent court appearances and her indifference towards potential imprisonment.
In March 2023, Price told Jeremy Vine's Channel 5 show that individuals shouldn't feel ashamed of bankruptcy, revealing her own mental health battles in recent years. During an October 2020 hearing, Price apologised to the court, citing her inability to cope with her circumstances due to mental health issues. Price has not responded to comments following the bankruptcy notice on Monday.
