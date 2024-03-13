Katie Price: Watch CCTV of model Jordan played in court as she's caught driving without a licence at a Kettering BP service station
This is the moment Katie Price was caught on CCTV getting out from behind the wheel – despite not having a valid licence.
The celebrity model and author, 45, was found guilty of two motoring offences in her absence after a trial at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
She pulled into the BP M&S services in her gold Range Rover between junctions 9 and 8 of the A14 at about 10am on August 2 last year.
A police officer recognised her and, believing she was disqualified, checked CCTV footage – which was played in court and released by Northamptonshire Police – which showed her leaving the vehicle and entering the store.
She held an expired licence after a period of disqualification and an application had been made for her licence to be renewed but it had been withdrawn. Prosecutor Cheryl Burridge told the court her record has a ‘medical stop’ on it.
Price had denied driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence but was convicted. She was sentenced to a total of eight penalty points – taking her current tally to 11 points and leaving her just short of a ban. The court heard that, despite avoiding a disqualification by magistrates, Price still is not currently allowed to drive.
She was ordered to pay a fine of £880, prosecution costs of £620 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £352.