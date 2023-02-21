Reality TV star Katie Price is continuing her home makeover journey in the second series of Mucky Mansion

Harvey Price and Katie Price at the National Diversity Awards in February 2022. (Getty Images)

First airing in January last year, Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion documents the life of the reality TV star as she renovates her 19-room mansion and turns it into a forever home for her family.

A teaser for the new series shares: “Kate Price is back renovating even more of her crumbling mucky mansion. Having already made some progress in the house, she still has a mountain to climb to turn it into her dream family home.”

But when can fans expect to see the next instalment of the mansion’s makeover and where is it located? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second season of Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion.

Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion season two start date

Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion returns with the first episode of season two airing on Tuesday 21 February 2023. Price announced the news on Instagram to her 2.6 million followers writing: “Mucky Mansion series 2 starts Tuesday 21st Feb 10pm on Channel 4. Who’s excited?”

How to watch Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion

Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion is returning for a second season. (Getty Images)

Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion airs on Channel 4 each Tuesday at 10pm. There are a total of four episodes in season two which have a run time of 1 hour and five minutes. All episodes of the four-part-series are available to stream on All 4 following the transmission of the first episode.

Where is Katie Price’s mansion?

Katie Price’s mansion is located in West Sussex, England in the small village of Dial Post. According to The Sun, Price purchased the 19-room property in 2014 for around £1.3 million. The mansion was formerly the home of Conservative MP Francis Maude.

Price’s home was first dubbed the Mucky Mansion in 2020 when intruders broke into the mansion and ransacked the property - flooding the upstairs area and causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

What to expect from Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion season two

Katie Price is aiming to return the property to its former glory and turn it into her dream family home. The TV personality also opens up about the dark side of fame and speaks about the online threats she has received on various social media platforms.

"This time Katie sets her sights on an ambitious five-room revamp of the floor, turning it into her own little haven including a new bedroom, a cinema room and a lounge. As well as renovating her home, Katie opens up about threats she's been receiving on social media.

“This time Katie sets her sights on an ambitious five-room revamp of the floor, turning it into her own little haven including a new bedroom, a cinema room and a lounge. As well as renovating her home, Katie opens up about threats she’s been receiving on social media.