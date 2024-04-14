Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prince Harry is expected to visit the UK in May, but it is not yet known as yet whether he will meet up with his father King Charles who is currently receiving treatment for cancer. There have been recent reports suggesting that Buckingham Palace is planning for King Charles to potentially attend engagements with more people.

King Charles was recently seen shaking hands with crowds who had gathered to see him after he attended an Easter service with Queen Camilla at Windsor. King Charles also recently welcomed the Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey to Buckingham Palace where he was presented with the first bank notes featuring his portrait as monarch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK to attend the Invictus Games’ 10th Anniversary Service which is taking place at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on May 8. It is not yet known whether his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will be accompanying him.

The Mirror reported that “According to a source, Prince Harry will not be meeting with the Prince and Princess of Wales.” After undergoing major abdominal surgery in January, the Princess of Wales is currently receiving ‘preventive’ chemotherapy’ after a cancer was found.

According to The Mirror “The source claims there are still ‘deliberations over whether Meghan Markle and the children will join him on his latest visit. This is due to security concerns, in the source’s view. If the children do travel to England, there could be a meeting set up ‘solely for the children’s sake.’ However, it isn’’t something William or Kate are focusing on right now, as the Princess of Wales is undergoing treatment.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recently spotted in Miami where the Duchess of Sussex presented her husband, Prince Harry with a trophy after his team won the Royal Salute Polo Challenge. Prince Harry’s team went head to head with his longtime friend Nacho Figueras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Duchess of Sussex was joined at the polo event by her good friend Serena Williams and a camera crew were reportedly there to film Prince Harry in his next Netflix documentary project about the world of polo. Netflix have said of the forthcoming programme about polo that “Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level.”

The other Netflix show will focus on the Duchess of Sussex enjoying cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship. The Duchess of Sussex will be executive producer on the show for Archwell Productions with Chanel Pysnik alongside Hariton and Aaron Saidman and Eli Holzman for IPC.

It is expected that the Duchess of Sussex is getting to launch her new business venture American Riviera Orchard. Vanity Fair reported that Filings with the U.S. Trademark office, suggest that American Riviera Orchard could sell, well, any number of things, from jelly to personalised stationery, salad dressing, dog collars, and beyond.”