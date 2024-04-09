Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary today (they married on 9 April 2005), it has been reported that Buckingham Palace could be planning for the King to attend more royal engagements with more people in the coming weeks. According to Sky News, “It’s understood that officials, as part of normal forward planning, are now factoring in the possibility of the King meeting slightly larger groups of people from the end of April, into May.”

Although it is King Charles and Queen Camilla’s 19th wedding anniversary today, he still spent part of the day with Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England who presented him with the first bank notes featuring his portrait as monarch. The new bank notes of King Charles will enter circulation on the 5 June, but this is expected to happen gradually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In order to minimise the financial and environmental damage, the new King Charles bank notes will only replace worn or damaged Queen Elizabeth 11 notes.

Britain's King Charles III with the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey (C) and Bank of England's Chief Cashier Sarah John who are presenting him with the first bank notes featuring his portrait, at Buckingham Palace in London on April 9, 2024

King Charles recently surprised crowds on Easter Sunday by unexpectedly walking up to crowds and chatting to them, he was also seen shaking hands. The King is reportedly hoping to take part in a trip to Australia and New Zealand at the end of the year, this is planned to coincide with the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in Samoa.

It was on the 5 February 2024 that Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer. They revealed that he had begun ‘regular treatments’ and will postpone public duties during it. The Palace also added that the King “remains wholly positive about his treatment and look forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

When will Catherine, Princess of Wales, be returning to public duties?

In March 2024, Catherine, Princess of Wales also revealed that she was in the early stages of treatment after a cancer diagnosis. In a video statement, she revealed that when she underwent abdominal cancer in January, it was not known that there was any cancer. She said however that “tests after the operation found cancer had been present. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine, Princess of Wales, began the treatment in late February. She ended her video message by adding her thoughts to others who have been affected by cancer and said: “For everyone facing the disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”