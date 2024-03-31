King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire. (Picture: Hollie Adams/PA Wire)

The King has arrived for the Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle, in his most significant public appearance since he was diagnosed with cancer.

Charles, 75, joined the Queen and other members of the royal family for the annual Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel on Sunday. The Princess of Wales and her family are not due to attend the service.

It comes just over a week after Kate released an emotional video message disclosing that she had started a course of preventative chemotherapy. She, the Prince of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who all attended the service last year, are absent.