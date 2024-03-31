See first pictures of King Charles arriving at Easter service as he makes appearance after cancer diagnosis
The King has arrived for the Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle, in his most significant public appearance since he was diagnosed with cancer.
Charles, 75, joined the Queen and other members of the royal family for the annual Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel on Sunday. The Princess of Wales and her family are not due to attend the service.
It comes just over a week after Kate released an emotional video message disclosing that she had started a course of preventative chemotherapy. She, the Prince of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who all attended the service last year, are absent.
The family are spending the Easter holidays together as they adjust to Kate’s diagnosis, which was discovered in post-operative tests after major abdominal surgery.
