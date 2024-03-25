Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Duchess of York has said she is in "full of admiration" for the Princess of Wales after she announced her cancer diagnosis. Sarah Ferguson, who is also suffering from skin cancer, made the remarks after Kate shocked the nation with a video announcement revealing that she has been battling cancer and is already in early stages of treatment.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Sarah, who was married to Prince Andrew and shares daughters Beatrice and Eugenie with him, said: “All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment. I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome.

“As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness. I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal.”

However tests after the operation found cancer had been present, she said, adding: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

Sarah Ferguson said she is in 'full admiration' for the Princess of Wales following her cancer diagnosis

She said doctors had advised her to have a course of preventative chemotherapy and she is currently in the early stages of that treatment. She said: "It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment... But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits." She also said having her husband Prince William by her side as a "great source of comfort and reassurance". She added: "As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you - it means much to us both."

The princess's chemotherapy began in late February, although it is unclear when it will end and what stage the cancer is. Kate was admitted to the London Clinic – the private hospital where the King underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate – for planned abdominal surgery. She left the hospital on January 29 – almost two weeks later – and returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private. She has not been seen in public for weeks, other than being spotted in her mother's car, being driven next to Prince William last week, and the latest - being filmed carrying a shopping bag and walking swiftly from a farm shop with her husband - the first footage of her since her surgery in January.

The future Queen is the third royal member to have been diagnosed with cancer. On February 5, King Charles III was diagnosed with 'a form of' cancer, which came days after the King returned from hospital after receiving a 'corrective procedure' treatment for an enlarged prostate, which was previously described as 'benign'.

