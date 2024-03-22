Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Princess of Wales continues to receive well-wishes from across the globe after she announced she is battling cancer. The 42-year-old future Queen made the shock announcement on Friday (March 22), saying she is now undergoing preventive chemotherapy.

In a personal pre-recorded video message, the mum-of-three said the planned abdominal surgery she underwent in January was successful and it was initially thought her condition was non-cancerous. However tests after the operation found cancer had been present, she said, adding: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

She said doctors had advised her to have a course of preventative chemotherapy and she is currently in the early stages of that treatment. She said: "It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment... But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits." She described also said having her husband Prince William by her side as a "great source of comfort and reassurance". She added: "As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you - it means much to us both."

The princess's chemotherapy began in late February, although it is unclear when it will end and what stage the cancer is. Kate was admitted to the London Clinic – the private hospital where the King underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate – for planned abdominal surgery. She left the hospital on January 29 – almost two weeks later – and returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Kate Middleton in a personal video message announcing her cancer diagnosis

Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private. She has not been seen in public for weeks, other than being spotted in her mother's car, being driven next to Prince William last week, and the latest - being filmed carrying a shopping bag and walking swiftly from a farm shop with her husband - the first footage of her since her surgery in January.

The future Queen is the third royal member to have been diagnosed with cancer. On February 5, King Charles III was diagnosed with 'a form of' cancer, which came days after the King returned from hospital after receiving a 'corrective procedure' treatment for an enlarged prostate, which was previously described as 'benign'.

The Duchess of York has also been diagnosed with malignant melanoma - a form of skin cancer. The melanoma was discovered following the removal of a cancerous mole during treatment for breast cancer. The duchess, Sarah Ferguson, had several moles removed and analysed while having reconstructive surgery.

Kate Middleton 'unfairly treated'

Well-wishes have since poured in for her, with many praising her bravery for announcing her diagnosis amid controversies that have been plaguing the royal family in recent weeks.

Buckingham Palace said: “His Majesty is so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did. Following their time in hospital together, HM has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks. Both Their Majesties will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time.”

Rishi Sunak praised the Princess of Wales’s “tremendous bravery” following the announcement. The Prime Minister said Kate had been “unfairly treated” and “subjected to intense scrutiny” in recent weeks and called for her to be given the privacy to focus on her recovery and be with her family.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time. The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery. She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.

“When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family. I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she’s ready.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan posted on X: “On behalf of Londoners, I wish the Princess of Wales a swift recovery as she undergoes treatment. My thoughts are with her & her family. Cancer has an impact on so many of us – & her bravery in sharing her diagnosis will help raise awareness & encourage others to get checked.”

Sir Keir Starmer said the Princess of Wales has “the love and support of not just her whole family, but the whole nation too” during this “distressing time”. The Labour leader criticised “lurid speculation” in relation to Kate as he stressed that she was entitled to privacy as she continues her treatment. He said in a statement: “On behalf of the whole Labour Party, I want to send my very best wishes to Her Royal Highness at this distressing time. Our thoughts are with the whole Royal Family as they come to terms with the news and as they support The Princess of Wales through her treatment and recovery.

“Any cancer diagnosis is shocking. But I can only imagine the added stress of receiving that news amid the lurid speculation we’ve seen in recent weeks. Their Royal Highnesses are entitled to privacy and, like any parents, will have waited to choose the right moment to tell their children. I am heartened by The Princess of Wales’ optimistic tone and her message of faith and hope. Her Royal Highness will be in our thoughts and prayers as she progresses through her treatment with the love and support of not just her whole family, but the whole nation too.”

'Incredibly brave'

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle praised Kate's courage in revealing her cancer diagnosis. He said in a statement: “The Princess of Wales has been incredibly brave in revealing her cancer diagnosis and I am sure her candour will make such a difference to all those facing this dreadful disease. On behalf of the House of Commons, I would like to send my best wishes to Catherine and her family and hope she will be back to full health very soon.”

Former Love Island contestant Dr Alex George, who campaigns on mental health issues and hosted a panel discussion with The Prince and Princess of Wales last year, was among those wishing Kate a “speedy recovery”. Commenting on a video posted to The Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account, George said: “Sending love and best wishes. You were so amazing when I met you for World Mental Health Day. I wish you a speedy recovery.”

