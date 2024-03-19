Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kevin Pietersen has jumped to the defence of the Princess of Wales amid wild internet conspiracy theories casting doubt on her health and wellbeing as she continues to recover after undergoing abdominal surgery. The former England cricket star, 43, said people should give their bizarre rumours a rest as he sees Kate and husband Prince William "most days" in Windsor.

Pietersen, who lives with his wife, Liberty X star Jessica Taylor, also 43, close to Windsor where Kate and William were spotted shopping on Saturday, said people should "leave the family alone". This comes as Kate was filmed carrying a shopping bag and walking swiftly from a farm shop with her husband - the first footage of the future queen since her surgery in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clip was shared by gossip website TMZ and The Sun on Monday night, appearing to be an attempt to establish that she is recovering well, despite sceptics dismissing it as fake. Some even pointed out that the background, which shows Windsor Farm Shop pods decked in Christmas displays, suggests that the clip was taken at a different time. This was however quickly debunked by a visitor who went to shop on Tuesday, confirming that the pods are still there.

Former cricket star has slammed conspiracy theories surrounding Princess of Wales

Pietersen wrote on X: "The conspiracy theories around Kate are absolutely absurd! We see W&K most days and in the last couple days too! It beggars belief that people would be so ridiculous and cruel in writing BULL***T on this platform that are out and out lies! W&K are the most wonderful parents and as normal/humble as they come. Let K who is recovering from an operation recover. Leave her and her beautiful family alone!!!!"

Despite his wife staying at home in Windsor, Prince William was greeted with cheers when he returned to his royal duties as he visited Sheffield on Tuesday as part of his effort to end homelessness in Britain within the next five years.

During his visit to the city, he interacted with people and spoke with homeless families, advancing his Homewards programme, which was launched in 2023 and has Sheffield as one of its six focal sites.