The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a statement following the outpouring of support for Kate Middleton following her cancer diagnosis.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: "The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message.

"They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."

In her video message, Catherine, Princess of Wales revealed that it “has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family but I have had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me for which I am so grateful.”

The Princess of Wales said that after following tests after her abdominal surgery, it was discovered that cancer had been present. She revealed that “This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

The Times has also reported that King Charles visited his daughter in law when they were both in The London Clinic. The Times said that “A septuagenarian gentleman in a robe could be seen “toddling” from his hospital bed, where he was being treated for an enlarged prostate, to visit his daughter-in-law down the corridor, who had just had major abdominal surgery.”

