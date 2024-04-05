Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Actress Elizabeth Hurley has addressed the rumour that she took Prince Harry’s virginity on a TV show. Since Prince Harry revealed in his memoir Spare that he lost his virginity to an ‘older woman’ there have been rumours that the ‘older woman’ might have been Elizabeth Hurley.

Elizabeth Hurley recently appeared with Andy Cohen on the show What Happens When Live! When asked by Andy Cohen, “What did you make of the speculation following the publication of Prince Harry's book Spare that you were the beautiful older woman he lost his virginity to in the countryside?”

"That was ludicrous," she responded. "He said: 'She was English, she was older than me, it was in Gloucestershire.' They were like: 'Oh, it's Elizabeth!' It was absurd."

"It was ridiculous," Hurley added. "It's like saying to you: 'He's great-looking, he's American.' And they say: 'Oh, that's Andy Cohen.'"

Elizabeth Hurley then made it clear that contrary to popular belief the pair have never actually met one another and she said that "I've never met him in my life. In my life."

Prince Harry wrote about losing his virginity in his memoir Spare and said that "She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she'd smacked my rump and sent me off to graze. Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub."

