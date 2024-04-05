Actress Elizabeth Hurley addresses rumour that she took Prince Harry’s virginity on TV show
and live on Freeview channel 276
Actress Elizabeth Hurley has addressed the rumour that she took Prince Harry’s virginity on a TV show. Since Prince Harry revealed in his memoir Spare that he lost his virginity to an ‘older woman’ there have been rumours that the ‘older woman’ might have been Elizabeth Hurley.
Elizabeth Hurley recently appeared with Andy Cohen on the show What Happens When Live! When asked by Andy Cohen, “What did you make of the speculation following the publication of Prince Harry's book Spare that you were the beautiful older woman he lost his virginity to in the countryside?”
"That was ludicrous," she responded. "He said: 'She was English, she was older than me, it was in Gloucestershire.' They were like: 'Oh, it's Elizabeth!' It was absurd."
"It was ridiculous," Hurley added. "It's like saying to you: 'He's great-looking, he's American.' And they say: 'Oh, that's Andy Cohen.'"
Elizabeth Hurley then made it clear that contrary to popular belief the pair have never actually met one another and she said that "I've never met him in my life. In my life."
Prince Harry wrote about losing his virginity in his memoir Spare and said that "She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she'd smacked my rump and sent me off to graze. Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub."
After the revelation, a woman called Sasha Walpole came forward to claim that she was the woman who took Prince Harry’s virginity and told The Sun that “I am the woman who took Harry’s virginity. It was literally wham-bam between two friends. The sex was passionate and sparky because we shouldn’t have been doing it.”
