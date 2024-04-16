Meghan Markle has unveiled the first product from her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard
Meghan Markle has unveiled the first product from her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard and it is a jar of strawberry jam. The Duchess of Sussex is reported to have sent out 50 homemade jam jars to friends and influencers ahead of her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard launching.
Amongst the 50 recipients of Meghan Markle’s homemade strawberry jam were Argentine socialite Delfina Balquier and fashion designer Tracy Robbins, who is the wife of Paramount boss Brian Robbins, the couple invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the Bob Marley film premiere in Jamaica in January of this year.
As for socialite Delfina Blaquier, she is the wife of Prince Harry’s long time friend, polo player, Nacho Figueras, the pair competed against each other at a recent polo match in Miami, Florida. Tracy Robbins shared a photograph of the jam on her Instagram stories with the caption: “Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I’m sharing with anyone @americanrivieraorchard Thank you M!” She also shared “breakfast, lunch and dinner just got a little sweeter.”
Do any other royals sell jam?
The Duchess of Sussex is not the only royal who sells jam and of course could be following in the footsteps of her father in law, King Charles. The King founded Duchy Originals when he was the Prince of Wales to market produce from his farm.
When is Meghan Markle officially launching America Riviera Orchard?
According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex is set to officially launch America Riviera Orchard this spring. A source told People magazine that “She can't wait for the website to launch. She is excited about her latest, personal venture. This is something she's been wanting to do for a while. She is excited to share her style and things that she loves.”
