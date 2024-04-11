Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prince William has reportedly enjoyed a recent ‘secret trip’ to the pub with his mother-in-law Carole Middleton as his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, continues to recover from rounds of ‘preventive ‘ chemotherapy. The Princess of Wales revealed in a video message to the nation that she had been diagnosed with cancer which had been discovered after she underwent major abdominal surgery at the beginning of the year.

The Daily Mail reported that “While many men prefer a night out with their mates at the weekend, Prince William was spotted at a Norfolk pub on Saturday - with his mother-in-law.” It is believed that Carole Middleton has been staying with her daughter, Prince William and her grandchildren, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during their Easter holidays.

A customer told the Daily Mail that “It was all very low-key, with no great granfare. He just walked in and through the pub. He appeared to be with Carole Middleton.” Catherine, Princess of Wales was reportedly not with her husband, nor her mother.

Although Prince William has been taking an Easter break with his family, he interrupted it only yesterday to send a personal message on social media. Prince William reacted to the news that 32-year old England Lioness Rachel Daly had decided to retire from International football. She was part of the European Championship-winning side in 2022 and had won 64 caps for England. Rachel Daly plays as a striker for Aston Villa, Prince William’s favourite football team.