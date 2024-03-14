The Prince of Wales, Prince William, making a speech during the Diana Legacy Awards, at the Science Museum in London on Thursday March 14 2024. Photo by Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

The Prince of Wales has said that his mother taught him that “everyone has the potential to give something back”, as he paid tribute to her at the Diana Legacy Award.

Prince William attended the event at the Science Museum in London on tonight (Thursday March 14) in person, where he gave a speech to mark the charity’s 25th anniversary. He told the audience that he and his wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, have sought to focus on his late mother's legacy through their work.

“This evening’s Legacy Award is particularly special as it marks the 25th anniversary year of The Diana Award, a charity set up to reflect my mother’s belief that young people can change the world,” he said. “I know that she would have been honoured to see a charity in her name doing such inspirational work to uplift young people from all corners of the globe.”

“That legacy is something that both Catherine and I have sought to focus on through our work, as have the 50,000 young people who have received a Diana Award over the past 25 years. I am so proud to see this belief of my mother’s manifested in the amazing young people receiving the Legacy Award tonight.”