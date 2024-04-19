Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Piano is returning for a second season on Channel 4 and it’s sooner than you think. Host Claudia Winkleman will be back to host alongside judges Lang Lang and Mika as they search for the UK’s most talented pianist.

The second series will now feature seven episodes, creating more opportunities for fabulous performances across UK locations that will leave us speechless. The new search begins in Manchester’s Piccadilly station, where they discover a classically trained boxer, a DJ with the voice of an angel, and an 80-year-old romantic who breaks their hearts.

There is also news that last year’s winner, Lucy Illingworth, who wowed the audience with her rendition of Debussy Arabesque at the Royal Festival Hall in front of more than 2,000 spectators is getting her own spin-off show. Here’s everything you need to know.

Speaking ahead of the second series, Ian Katz, Channel 4, Chief Creative Officer said: “In a world full of wannabes seeking their moment in the limelight, The Piano was a breath of fresh air. It celebrated ordinary people doing something extraordinary for the sheer love of it.

Claudia Winkleman in The Piano. Picture: PA/Channel 4.

“From the 94-year-old widower who played in Glasgow station to find company to Lucy, the remarkable 13-year-old who stole the ‘nations hearts’. It took viewers on a remarkable emotional roller coaster and I’m delighted that it will be coming back from more British stations, next year.”

The Piano spin-off show

As well as confirming The Piano season 2, the show has also been recommissioned for a third series expected to air in 2025. Whilst a spin-off show featuring last year’s winner Lucy Illingworth has also been revealed.

The show is called The Incredibly Talented Lucy and will follow the season one winner and her piano teacher, Daniel T. The release date has not yet been confirmed, but fans are excited about an update on the talented pianist.

The Piano on Channel 4: How to watch

The Piano Season 2 will be available to watch on Channel 4 on Sunday, April 28 at 9pm, with episodes also available to watch on Channel4.com.