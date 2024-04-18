Presenter Jules Hudson and Helen Skelton with Dave and Rob Nicholson at Cannon Hall Farm for This Week on the Farm Picture: Channel 5

A yearly much-loved celebration of spring’s new animal arrivals is back on TV, but a change to its usual format has left some fans upset.

Instant classic Springtime on the Farm has returned to Channel 5 this week, with the first episode of the new series premiering on Monday (15 April) evening. Co-hosts Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson have returned for the 2024 season, with episodes so far welcoming adorable baby lambs at a sheep ‘maternity hospital’, shining a spotlight on a rare cattle breed, and even showcasing a miniature donkey as she deals with the loss of her foal.

However, according to the Sun viewers noticed during the donkey segment that the show no longer appeared to be broadcast live - signalling a major departure from its usual format. A number of fans took to social media to voice their displeasure.

In a post on X - formerly known as Twitter - one wrote: "Hate the fact that #SpringtimeOnTheFarm is not live - it just does not have the same feel,” the tabloid reported. Others commented that the show was not the same, and did not have the “right vibe” with pre-recorded segments.

“Not sure if I like the series without it being live! I know it's sad to see some of the animals hurt or ill but that is what the show is all about,” another said, according to GB News. NationalWorld has approached the production company for comment.

Despite the apparent change, other viewers still showered the new series with praise. NationalWorld’s sister title, the Yorkshire Post, reported fans described the first episode as “packed full of new life” - although many shared Raspberry the donkey’s heartbreak over her stillborn foal.

“Brilliant programme, it's lovely to see Raspberry doing so well bless her, the care you give to your animals is wonderful. Thank you Channel 5 and Daisybeck studios for some great TV,” one fan said. “Apart from the segment with poor Raspberry I was smiling from ear to ear with the rest of the program. Thank you all for the gift that keeps giving,” another commented.