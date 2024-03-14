Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From tiny, spiny tenrecs to a majestic tigress on the prowl, some of the world's most incredible animals are set to be showcased in a brand new BBC Natural History series.

An extended, first-look trailer for 'Mammals' has finally been released this week (12 March). The BBC series, set to air soon, will see legendary naturalist Sir David Attenborough delve back in to the lives of the world's diverse mammals - with his first series focusing on them ending more than 20 years ago.

In The Life Of Mammals, first broadcast in November 2002, Attenborough travelled around the world, and in one memorable scene was shown clinging on to his little boat as 30-metre whale passed by. He also visited a group of orphaned chimps who were being taught the survival skills they needed to live in the wild and enjoyed a nut-cracking session with them - while a book accompanying the show won best general knowledge book at the 2003 WH Smith Awards.

With the new series not far off now, here are some of the animals you can expect to see in it, and everything else you need to know:

A South American sealion comes ashore in urban Chile, as seen in the new BBC nature programme Mammals (Photo: BBC/PA Wire)

What kinds of animals will be featured?

Like its predecessor, Mammals will span the world's biomes, taking viewers across frozen wildernesses, through dense jungles, baking deserts, and even the darkest depths of the open ocean - and the skies above our forests. Rather than birds, fish, reptiles, or insects, it will instead focus on the many incredible mammals that call these places home.

The new trailer offers a few hints as to what these might be. A steely-eyed tiger can be seen gazing straight into the camera, followed by a chimp, a lemur, and a polar bear. There were plenty of parent-child relationships on show, from a mother cheetah and her cubs, a hyena and its pup, and an enormous whale and its calf, as well as tinier creatures - including an armadillo, a flying squirrel, and a star-nosed mole.

Great herds of bison and flocks of bats race across the their natural habitats en masse. However, areas where humans and wildlife clash were also shown; a pet dog aggravating a sea lion on a beach, and a group of otters sprinting across a road - ahead of oncoming cars.

Series producer Scott Alexander said episodes would include "the great apes, the big cats, dolphins, whales as well as the mythical wolverine and adorable tenrec". BBC executive producer Roger Webb added that, with humans being mammals ourselves, many of the animals featured in the series and the stories told about them were "instantly relatable".

"It’s impossible not to admire a mother capuchin monkey who’s able to provide her baby with a drink in a dry, sun-baked forest or a chimpanzee father giving his family a lesson in finding honey buried underground," he said. "This connection to us makes Mammals an incredibly engaging and compelling piece of television, one that will also lead us to question our role in the lives of the wild mammals we share the planet with."

What else do we know about the series?

Mammals is going to be a six-parter, with PA reporting the episodes will be called Dark, Cold, Heat, Water, Forest and The New Wild. It is made by the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, and co-produced by BBC America, ZDF, Youku, and France Televisions

The new trailer featured a reworked version of Coldplay's hit song, 'Paradise', interwoven with the Mammals score by the composer Thomas Farnon, and performed by The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra. In a statement, Coldplay said: "The BBC’s Natural History output has long been a source of joy and wonder to the world and it’s an honour be a part of this stunning new series. It’s a dream come true to assist Sir David Attenborough and his team in their ongoing mission to celebrate the beauty of our planet."

When and where can I watch it?