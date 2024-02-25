Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Born out of a desire to unveil the often-overlooked aspect of the natural world, Sir David Attenborough looks at the role of sound in animal communication and behaviour. “Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough” is a groundbreaking nature series that explores how animals use sound for communication, survival, and thriving in the natural world. It delves into how various species utilize sound, from communication within eggs to nocturnal battles and mimicry techniques employed by birds.

The series provides viewers with an intimate look at the hidden world of animal communication and behaviour through the lens of sound, offering insights and discoveries that have been previously overlooked, filmed in 4K ultra-high definition and incorporating cutting-edge audio technology.

The innovative three-part series on Sky Nature aims to showcase the latest advancements in audio technology, such as specially adapted cameras and microphones, to capture the intricate sounds of the natural world and reveal hidden stories and information that were previously inaccessible. That includes microphones so tiny, they fit on your fingertip and are so precise they can detect the noise of a baby caiman calling from inside the egg.

"Secret World of Sound" promises to deliver an immersive and unforgettable experience, allowing audiences to eavesdrop on the animal kingdom like never before, by the incomparable master of nature documentaries.

