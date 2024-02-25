Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sanada plays Lord Yoshii Toranaga, one of the most powerful men in Japan, who sees an opportunity to learn more about Europe from people other than the Spanish, Portuguese, and Italians in Japan after the arrival of English pilot John Blacktorne (played by Jarvis).

​​The new series is the second adaptation of James Clavell’s 1975 novel, which went on to sell 15 million copies globally upon its release. The book, part of Clavell’s “The Asian Saga” series, was originally an NBC mini-series adapted as a nine-hour television miniseries in 1980, starring Richard Chamberlain, Toshiro Mifune, Yoko Shimada, and John Rhys-Davies.

What is "Shōgun" about?

"Shōgun" unfolds in Japan during the pivotal year of 1600, immersed in a landscape defined by a consequential civil war. Lord Yoshii Toranaga finds himself in a life-or-death struggle as adversaries within the Council of Regents unite against him. The narrative takes a dramatic turn with the discovery of a mysterious European ship in a local fishing village, captained by English pilot John Blackthorne. Blackthorne's arrival brings forth secrets that have the potential to reshape the political dynamics.

At the centre of the story is the enigmatic translator Toda Mariko, a Christian noblewoman and the last of her disgraced line. As she serves her lord amidst the turbulent political landscape, Mariko must navigate her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her, and her duty to her late father.

Who stars in "Shōgun"?

Alongside Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis is another name for those familiar with J-Cinema. Tadanobu Asano plays the role of Kashigi Yabsuhige; the actor, who has been called the “Johnny Depp of Japan,” has previously been seen in movies such as “Ichi The Killer,” Hogun in the “Thor” series of movies and Raiden in the 2021 “Mortal Kombat” film and its upcoming sequel.

Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga

Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne

Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko

Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige

Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi

Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari

Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji

Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu

Shinnosuke Abe as Toda Hirokatsu ("Buntaro")

Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado

Yuka Kouri as Kiku

Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba no Kata

