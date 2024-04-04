Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The start date has been revealed for the new series of For the Love of Dogs on ITV. It will be the first season without the late presenter Paul O’Grady, with Alison Hammond being announced as his replacement as host of the popular ITV show in January.

Hammond, who is best known for her work on This Morning and hosting the Great British Bake Off alongside Noel Fielding, will be heading to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home to help the animals in need find a new home. O’Grady, who rose to fame as the drag queen Lily Savage, sadly passed away in March 2023 due to a problem with his heart. He hosted the series for 11 seasons and became a Battersea ambassador in 2012.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming six-episode series, For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond.

For the Love of Dogs new host

This Morning co-host Alison Hammond will be hosting For the Love of Dogs. Hammond has had a long career in the entertainment world, shooting to fame after taking part in series three of Big Brother back in 2002. Despite being the second housemate to be evicted, her short stint on the show led to big TV roles, she joined This Morning as a reporter and presenter the same year as her Big Brother appearance, and has been a main presenter on the show since 2021.

Hammond has appeared on a string of reality series, including Celebrity Haunted Mansion, Celebs Go Dating, Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, and RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and last year she also became a Great British Bake Off co-host.

He became an ambassador for Battersea in 2012 after the success of ITV’s award-winning For The Love Of Dogs.

Alison Hammond on hosting For the Love of Dogs

Speaking about hosting the series she said: “I am very aware that I can never replace the iconic Paul in this wonderful series, but if I can continue to shine a light on the brilliant work done at Battersea and help to tell the stories of these beautiful dogs, then it will be an absolute privilege to give it my all.”

Adding: “I can’t wait to share the joy of their searches for new, loving, forever homes and hopefully make lots of furry friends of my own along the way.”

For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond release date

For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond will be available to watch on ITV1 and ITVX on Tuesday, April 16 at 8pm, with new episodes airing in the same slot on a weekly basis.