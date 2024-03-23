Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Claudia Winkleman has said goodbye to her BBC Radio 2 listeners, giving them her “biggest” thank you for tuning in each week. The 52-year-old presenter, who joined the station in 2008, announced in December she would leave her 10am to 1pm Saturday slot, saying she wants to spend more time with her children. Romesh Ranganathan, who has a midnight to 1am Radio 2 weekend show, will take over.

Winkleman told Radio 2 listeners on Saturday: “We have come to the end and I am allergic, I don’t know whether you know this (but I’m allergic) to goodbyes. But I do want to say thank you, many thank yous if that’s alright with you. I would love to thank Helen and everyone at Radio 2. I’d love to thank the brilliant people who have worked on this show, specifically Phil, Jeff, and Grace, but there are so many more."

“But my biggest thanks are to you, the listeners, I have worked in telly for, I think, 24 years and I’m just being completely honest, I have never been more nervous than I was taking over for Graham. And you were warm, you were so welcoming, you were so lovely to me. I love your excellent weekly messages, all the updates. So, I just want to say thank you so much. Do me one last favour, be lovely to Romesh and please look after my (traffic news reporter) Sally (Boazman). This is from me, to you and it could only be this.”

She then played her final song, which was the Oasis hit "Wonderwall."

Winkleman had earlier received messages from various celebrities including former Oasis star Liam Gallagher, who said: “I heard it’s your last Radio 2 to show today. Congratulations. Thanks for all support over the years and being a true faithful. See you soon.” BBC Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine, Ranganathan, former Coronation Street actress Angela Griffin and comedian Rob Beckett, also a host at the station, said their goodbyes to Winkleman.

Ranganathan said: “I just wanted to wish you the very, very best of luck, not luck, you don’t need like luck, the very, very best of wishes for your last show. I’m so excited and nervous to take over the show and every time (I’ll) be doing the show, I’ll be thinking I’m enjoying doing the show, but isn’t it a shame that Claudia isn’t doing the show? The point I’m trying to make is I love you, Claudia, all the best.”

Boazman said: “I couldn’t wait to get to work every Saturday. It’s been wonderful and I’ll miss you.”

Winkleman then appeared emotional as she said she would “miss” her as well. “I’m so lucky, Sal, that you were here. I mean it because we have (had) such a good time together. I would always, you know, come in (early and) find you when I first started … because I was so nervous … And I would just find you and you would look after me. So, well, I love you, we’re friends for life.”

Elsewhere, Geordie duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly joined for Winkeman’s final Little Wins, a competition where viewers vote for their favourite guests who told the best stories about their successes. McPartlin and Donnelly, who said they were rehearsing for ITV show Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, appeared on Winkleman’s first Little Wins.

Winkleman first hosted the comedy quiz series Hot Gossip on Radio 2 before moving to different slots on the same station and helming the programmes Claudia Winkleman Arts Show and Claudia On Sunday.