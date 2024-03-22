Desert Island Discs presenter Lauren Laverne

Desert Island Discs is back on BBC Radio 4 this weekend, with a new guest set to join Lauren Laverne in the studio.

The timeless show, first aired in 1942, transports guests to an imaginary setting of a desert island, where they are tasked with selecting eight cherished audio recordings that serve as musical memoirs of their lives. Toward the end of the show, guests pick one recording they hold in the highest regard.

In addition, guests must choose a book to accompany them during their hypothetical isolation and a luxury item that offers no means of accessing the world beyond the desert island. Notable guests who have appeared on the show include David Attenborough, Yoko Ono and Maya Angelou.

So who will join Lauren Laverne on this week's instalment of Desert Island Discs? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is on Desert Island Discs this week?

Alice Roberts is set to join Lauren Laverne for BBC's Desert Island Discs this week. The 50-year-old academic is a notable figure in biological anthropology, literature, and TV broadcasting.

Alice Roberts was born in Bristol in 1973 and grew up in Westbury-on-Trym, attending The Red Maid’s School. She went to the University of Wales College of Medicine and graduated in 1997. She’s went on to do a PhD in palaeopathology, before becoming a lecturer at Bristol university, and then the Professor of Public Engagement in Science at the University of Birmingham. She’s been on television as the human bone specialist on Channel 4’s Time Team and has presented Digging for Britain as well as The Incredible Human Journey.

On-screen, Roberts has hosted numerous biology and archaeology programs, making her TV debut on Channel 4's Time Team in 2001. She also wrote and and presented for the BBC, on several acclaimed series such as The Incredible Human Journey, Origins of Us, and Britain’s Most Historic Towns.

Initially trained and practised in medicine in Cardiff, Alice moved into academia as a lecturer at the University of Bristol, where she specialised in biological and evolutionary anthropology. Following this, she spent years working on her PhD in paleopathology, which she received in 2008.

From 2009 to 2016, Roberts served as Director of Anatomy at the NHS Severn Deanery School of Surgery. Continuing her work on bridging the gap between academia and the public, Alice assumed the role of Professor of Public Engagement in Science at the University of Birmingham in 2012.

Roberts is involved in various academic and outreach endeavours, serving as a trustee of The Conversation UK and as a member of the Advisory Board of the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath.

Alice's literary contributions encompass a collection of popular science books, including titles like 'The Incredible Human Journey' and 'Evolution: The Human Story'.

What time is Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4?