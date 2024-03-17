Who is on Desert Island Discs this week? Jenny Sealey joins Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4, what time is it on?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Desert Island Discs is back on BBC Radio 4 this weekend, with a new guest in the studio ready to share their castaway essentials with host Lauren Laverne.
The BBC Radio 4 show first aired in 1942 and has become something of a Sunday staple. As guests are transported to an imaginary desert island, they are tasked with selecting eight audio recordings that serve as musical memoirs of their lives, choosing just one to name their favourite. They also have to pick a book and a luxury item to accompany them.
Notable guests who have appeared on the show include David Attenborough, Yoko Ono, Maya Angelou, Dame Helen Mirren and Tom Hanks. So who will join Lauren Laverne on this week's episode of Desert Island Discs? Here's everything you need to know.
Who is on Desert Island Discs this week?
Jenny Sealey, director of Graeae theatre company, will be joining Lauren Laverne this weekend to make her Desert Island Discs choices, sharing the eight tracks, book and luxury item she would take with her if she was cast away. The 61-year-old from Nottingham has been deaf since the age of seven. She has been the Artistic Director of Graeae since 1997 and has pioneered a new art of experimenting with both British Sign Language (BSL) and English, pre-recorded BSL, creative captioning, and in ear/live audio description methods.
Sealey has directed productions and workshops internationally in Japan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Brazil, Russia and across Europe. In 2012, she co-directed the London Paralympics Opening Ceremony alongside Bradley Hemmings.
She was awarded an OBE in 2022, received the Liberty Human Rights Arts Award and has been given an honorary Doctor of Drama at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and Middlesex University and is a Fellow of the Central School of Speech and Drama and Rose Bruford College. Go beyond just reading the story - sign up for the National World newsletter
What time is Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4?
Desert Island Discs will air on BBC Radio 4 at 11.15am on Sunday, March 18 2024, with repeats available on BBC Sounds. Sarah McCann is a Trends Writer for NationalWorld who specialises in stories around TV, Film and Health. If you liked this article you can follow Sarah on X (Twitter) here. You can also share your thoughts in the comment section below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.