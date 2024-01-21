Nottinghamshire-born Sheku Kanneh-Mason is set to be today's guest on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs

BBC Radio 4’s long-running programme Desert Island Discs is back on air this weekend, with host Lauren Laverne asking her in-studio guests to make their selections of what they would happily take with them to a desert island, with previous episodes leading to some revealing conversations from the guests.

The premise is simple: each guest is asked to choose eight pieces of music, a book, and a luxury item that they would take with them to the fictional desert island. The selected music usually holds personal significance to the guest, representing various aspects of their life and experiences. The book and luxury items are also chosen based on the guest's preferences.

The show's host Lauren Laverne, engages the guests - known as castaways - in a conversation about their life, career, and the significance of their chosen music, book, and luxury item. The format allows listeners to gain insights into the guest's personalities, influences, and the moments that have shaped their lives.

But who is the “castaway” tasked to make those important decisions this morning on the show? NationalWorld takes a look at today’s “Desert Island Discs” guest, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Who is Sheku Kanneh-Mason?

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, the prodigious British cellist, has become a household name, celebrated for his exceptional musical prowess and a series of remarkable achievements at a young age. Born on April 4, 1999, in Nottingham, England, Kanneh-Mason hails from a family of musicians and has risen to international acclaim for his extraordinary contributions to classical music - the Kanneh-Mason family's collective talents have been a source of admiration and have graced various television programs.

In May 2018, Sheku Kanneh-Mason captured the world's attention with his breathtaking performance at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. His soulful renditions on the cello during the ceremony showcased his undeniable talent and marked a pivotal moment in his burgeoning career.

At the age of 17, Kanneh-Mason secured victory at the prestigious BBC Young Musician of the Year competition in 2016, solidifying his status as a rising star in the classical music realm. This early recognition propelled him to further success and acclaim.

Kanneh-Mason embarked on his musical journey at a tender age, commencing cello studies and displaying an innate talent that led him to the Junior Royal Academy of Music at just nine years old. His dedication and passion for the craft propelled him to the Royal Academy of Music in London, where he refined his skills under the guidance of esteemed mentors.

As a recording artist, Kanneh-Mason has released several albums, including "Inspiration" and "Elgar." His interpretations of cello concertos and classical pieces have garnered widespread critical acclaim, showcasing his ability to infuse emotion and virtuosity into each performance. Kanneh-Mason's musical prowess has earned him numerous awards, including the Male Artist of the Year at the 2018 Classic Brit Awards.

What time is “Desert Island Discs” on BBC Radio 4 today?