Who is on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg? Guests on this week's show and how to watch
The guests on this week’s episode of Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg have been revealed. The popular political discussion show takes place every Sunday, breaking down the most important topics of the week and offering us live interviews and takes on what's happening in the news. And this weekend there's a lot to talk about, from Vaughn Gethin being named Wales' new First Minister - and the first black leader of a European country - Tory donor Frank Hester's comments about Diane Abbott to the Russian election and ongoing situation of unrest in the Middle East.
Kuenssberg, the former political editor of the BBC, has presented the Sunday politics show since September 2022 after it replaced the Andrew Marr show which had previously been on air from 2005 until 2021.
Here's everything you need to know about who is on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg this week.
Who is on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg?
Laura Kuenssberg will be joined by the secretary of state for transport Mark Harper MP, shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth MP, Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer and panellists Harriet Harman Labour MP, Dragon's Den businessman Theo Paphitis and author Samuel Kasumu.
Taking to social media ahead of Sunday's show, Kuenssberg confirmed that Earl Spencer would be discussing the abuse he suffered as a child at boarding school Maidwell Hall which he revealed in his new book, titled, A Very Private School, as well as his upbringing alongside Princess Diana.
What channel is Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on?
Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg will be available to watch on Sunday, March 17, on BBC One at 9am. For anyone who misses it live, the episode will also be available on the BBC iPlayer after it has aired.
