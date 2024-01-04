Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Prime Minister gets to decide when voters go to the polls, and he has until January 2025 to call an election. There has been much speculation about when the next vote will be.

Labour has been working towards the assumption that there will be a general election in May, to tie in with the local and mayoral votes. This was given more credence by the fact the government brought its national insurance cuts forward to the start of this year and Jeremy Hunt announced an early Budget on 6 March.

On New Year's Eve, a new mega-poll found that 61% of people wanted an early election by at least May. However, today (4 January) Sunak revealed that the election could be later.

When is the next general election?

The official date of the next general election has not yet been announced, however the maximum term of a Parliament is five years from the day on which it first met. The current Parliament met on 17 December 2019, which means it will automatically dissolve on 17 December 2024.

Polling day would be expected to take place 25 days later, not counting any weekends or bank holidays that fall within that period. The latest possible polling date for the next UK general election is 24 January 2025. As Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has the power to call the next election although it is thought unlikely that he would call one in January, as poor weather may put voters off.

Speaking to broadcasters on a visit to a youth centre in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, today, the Prime Minister gave his biggest hint so far as to when he will call the next election. He said: “So, my working assumption is we’ll have a general election in the second half of this year and in the meantime I’ve got lots that I want to get on with.”

Pressed if he could rule out a May election, he repeated it is his “working assumption” that the vote will be held later in the year. “I want to keep going, managing the economy well and cutting people’s taxes. But I also want to keep tackling illegal migration,” he said. “So, I’ve got lots to get on with and I’m determined to keep delivering for the British people.”

In an interview with Sky News' Beth Rigby, Sir Keir Starmer said he wanted "an election as soon as possible", adding: "I think the vast majority of the public want to see an election as soon as possible, and the reason is that the choice now is to turn our back on 14 years of decline and usher in a decade of national renewal with hope and change."

The Labour leader said his party is "ready for an election". He told Sky: "People are crying out for change. And I say to the prime minister, what’s he hiding? If he's not going to set a date, what’s he hiding from the public? This has serious implications for the country because he's basically saying he's going to be squatting for months and months in Downing Street, dithering and delaying."

Voters want snap election by May at latest

A new mega-poll of more than 10,000 people has found a majority of voters want an election by May at the latest. The survey, carried out by Focaldata on behalf of Best for Britain, revealed that 61% of respondents want a poll by the spring and 36% demanded an election as soon as possible.

Only 17% think the Prime Minister should wait until the autumn with fewer than one in 10 in favour of waiting until the last possible moment in January 2025. When asked who would make the best Prime Minister, Starmer came top in 390 constituencies with Sunak only favoured in four. There is some hope for the PM as 238 had don't know as the biggest response.

Naomi Smith, chief executive of Best for Britain, said: “The message in our polling from voters is clear - they want an election, they think Brexit has hurt them in their pockets, and they’re prepared to vote tactically for change. Labour may be on course for a victory, but under our broken electoral system nothing can be taken for granted."

While Labour's Pat McFadden said: "All we have learned today is that our unelected Prime Minister has yet again bottled holding the election. He needs to stop hiding, stop being so weak, stop squatting in Number 10 without a mandate and simply come clean with the public: when will the British people get their say on 14 years of Tory failure?

