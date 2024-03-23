Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg | Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt MP among this Sunday’s guests
and live on Freeview channel 276
The BBC’s flagship politics show, “Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg,” once again returns to our screens Sunday morning, with the BBC politics presenter having a timely guest appear this weekend after news of the Bank of England’s base rate remaining the same and all the queries about inflation at present.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt MP will be interviewed live on the show tomorrow morning, with queries not only regarding inflation and the next prospective budget but no doubt more querying by Kuenssberg about the next General Election, the Conservative Party’s concerns over local elections and perhaps a chance to discuss Hunt’s claim that a £100,000 per annum salary is not a huge amount in his constituency of Surrey.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Hunt wrote he had been speaking to "a lady from Godalming" about eligibility for the government’s childcare offer, which is not available if one parent is earning more than £100,000, and said: "I am aware that it is not huge salary in our area if you have a mortgage to pay." Labour said it showed "how desperately out of touch the Tories are".
Who else is on “Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg” this weekend?
Hunt’s comments might be debated by another guest on this weekend’s show, shadow secretary of state for women and equalities and chair of the Labour Party Anneliese Dodds MP. Dodds recently spoke at the Labour Party Conference, where she discussed Labour's commitment to equality, the fight against structural racism with a proposed Race Equality Act, and the need for economic stability and growth.
She also highlighted Labour's victories in local elections and by-elections as signs of the country's desire for change and emphasized the party's readiness to address inequalities and deliver a fairer Britain.
Kuenssberg is also joined by actors Sir Brian Cox and Patricia Clarkson, with the pair currently performing on London’s West End in “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” based on Eugene O’Neill’s Pulitzer-winning play, published in 1956. The production takes place on a single day, set in the home of the Tyrones and portrays a family struggling to grapple with the realities and consequences of each member’s failings. The parents and two sons blame and resent each other for a variety of reasons.
The production, which also features BAFTA nominee Daryl McCormack and Louisa Harland, is currently running at the Wyndham’s Theatre until June 8 2024.
What time is “Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg” this weekend?
The latest episode of “Sunday with Laura Kunessberg” will screen on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9am on Sunday March 24 2024. On-demand repeats will also be available after broadcast on the BBC iPlayer service
