Gogglebox fans have received the sad news that one of the show’s favourite couples is filing for divorce.

Stars Stephen Lustig-Webb and Daniel Lustig have revealed they are divorcing after six years of marriage. The couple, who run a hair salon together, confirmed the news in a statement, reassuring fans that they will “remain forever friends”.

It comes after the shock death in March of 40-year-old Gogglebox star, George Gilbey, who died after falling 80ft through a skylight while working on a warehouse roof without a harness, it has been claimed. Gilbey had appeared on the Channel 4 show alongside mum Linda McGarry and stepfather Pete. Essex police confirmed at the time that an investigation into the incident was underway.

Why did Gogglebox Stephen and Daniel split?

The couple confirmed their split in a statement with The Sun on Sunday. They said: “It’s with much sadness Daniel and I have decided to divorce. There is, and always will be, a lot of love there but we’ve unfortunately grown apart and made the decision to part ways.”

With Daniel adding: “We’ve made the decision with a very heavy heart to confirm our marriage has come to an end. I’m sure we will forever be friends.”

The reason behind the split was not revealed, the couple left Gogglebox last year after Stephen had starred in the Channel 4 series for 10 years. He joined the cast in 2013, alongside his former boyfriend Chris Ashby-Steed, who left the show. He went on to star alongside his late mum, Pat, with Daniel then joining him.

Stephen had been due to star on ITV’s Dancing on Ice this year, but had to pull out over a broken ankle. He was replaced by Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards.