Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The friends and family of the late Gogglebox star George Gilbey have smashed their fundraising target for the TV star’s funeral.

The GoFundMe page was set up after Gilbey died at the age of 40 after falling while working on a warehouse roof in Essex in late March. Family friend, Rob Barlow, set up the fundraiser to help with funeral costs in order to give the ex-Celebrity Big Brother contestant a proper goodbye. A date has not yet been set for the funeral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fundraiser has now raised £5,542, hitting over its £5,000 target. Rob said: “As a friend of the family, I have been asked on behalf of Linda, George’s mum to set up this go fund me page so we can give George the send off he deserves. I know his passing has come to a shock for a lot of people, he was such a big character in life and is going to be sorely missed by friends, family and all who knew him.

“I think I can safely say we all enjoyed watching him on GoggleBox, Big brother and all his other TV appearance’s. Anything you can donate would be a great help to the family so thank you in advance, all money will go to Linda to pay for his funeral costs and any funds that are left over after will be given to George’s 8 year old daughter Amelie.” Gilbey, who is believed to have been working as a self-employed electrician at the time of his death, was known to viewers for his armchair opinions on the hit Channel 4 show Gogglebox, which he appeared on alongside his mum Linda and step-dad Pete. The Essex family became a fan favourite on the cast, but the family were taken off of the show after he accepted a offer to appear on Celebrity Big Brother. They would return to the series in 2016 to the delight of fans.

In a touching tribute to her son, Linda told the Clacton Gazette: "I'm devastated - he was like my best friend. He had the best heart in the world - he was generous, funny and kind, with bundles of charm and buckets of personality."

He added that Gilbey has struggled to “get over” the death of step-dad Pete, following his death at the age in 2021 after being diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer. She added: "I have been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and he took it worse than me. He was a mummy's boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"George was a real contradiction - he was so funny and so intelligent. A lot of people don't know how intelligent George was. He was smart, which allowed him to be quick-witted, and he was loud and outgoing, but at the same time very sensitive. He helped others, but he struggled himself."