Former Gogglebox and Celebrity Big Brother star George Gilbey has tragically died aged 40. According to reports, the Essex TV personality died after a workplace accident in which he fell from a height and sustained an injury at around 10am on Wednesday (March 27).

Gilbey rose to fame on the second series of Gogglebox with his mother Linda McGarry and step-father in 2013. His death comes less than three years after Pete died from bowel cancer aged 71. The family left the series in 2014 when George entered the Celebrity Big Brother house on rival Channel 5, breaching production rules. His parents rejoined Gogglebox two years later.

George, who had a seven-year-old daughter Amelie Iris Gilbey with Gemma Conway in 2016, was part of the 14th series of Celebrity Big Brother and even reached the final.

Tributes have since poured in for the former reality TV star. Fellow Big Brother star Ricci Guarnaccio said: "Breaks my heart but George Gilbey you are well and truly going to be missed my friend. Always lit up the room, cared for others & the memories we made I'll cherish for ever brother. From CBB to speaking to you last week, I'm going to hugely miss you ma boiii! Love you GG".

A fan said: "R.I.P George very sad news. You were great on Gogglebox and CBB. Condolences to your mum and rest of your family." Another said: "No words. Rip George James Gilbey. Sending our love to Linda McGarry and the family. So sad."

And a spokesperson for Essex Police said: "We received a report of an incident at Campfield Road in Shoebury at around 10am this morning (27 March), during which a man who was working at height had fallen and sustained an injury. The ambulance service including air ambulance were in attendance. Sadly, the man died at the scene. We will continue liaising with partners including the Heath and Safety Executive. A cordon remains in place at the scene."

Hours after his death, his social media accounts appeared to be active with a latest tweet on X and an Instagram story post. However, Guarnaccio confirmed that the TV star has passed after speaking with his family. He said: "Spoke with his sister, happened early of hours of this morning. Accidental death. They don’t know who it is posting on his socials."

Five years after appearing on Celebrity Big Brother, George was jailed for three years for drink driving. He admitted to the offence at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court and was jailed due to serving a community punishment following a drunken bust up with his ex-girlfriend Gemma the year prior.