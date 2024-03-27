Seb Chadwick was described as a great competitor and a popular member of the group at Civil Service FC. (Twitter - Civil Service FC)

Civil Service FC are mourning the loss of 38-year-old defender Seb Chadwick who died after collapsing on the pitch during a football match against Old Carthusians. Chadwick was playing for Civil Service on Saturday 23 March when he suffered a brain aneurysm which burst during the game.

The footballer, who had played for the Civil Service for over a decade, didn’t know he had the condition; he died that same day after receiving treatment on the pitch and in hospital. In a statement, the Civil Service explained: ‘Seb collapsed during a CSFC game on Saturday. Seb had a brain aneurysm which burst during the game. Seb didn’t know he had the condition.

“CPR was performed on the pitch, the paramedics were there immediately and he was taken to intensive care by ambulance. He could not have received better care. Seb’s family, girlfriend and friends, including from the football club, were all with him while he was in intensive care. He was not in any pain.”

The club went on to pay tribute to the central defender and his amazing performances on the pitch.

The statement added: “Great centre back, an amazing competitor who you always wanted on your side when going into battle. He was a very popular member of the club, we always knew when Seb was in the room. Although many tears have been shed over the last two days there have also been many smiles as we have remembered the laughter we shared.”