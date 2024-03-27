Andy Murray faces a race against time to play at Wimbledon

British tennis legend Andy Murray faces crunch meetings today to assess how he can salvage the rest of his season after suffering a serious injury in his Miami Open third-round defeat. The 36-year-old tore two ligaments in his left ankle on Sunday during a dramatic defeat to Czechia’s Tomas Machac. Murray had trailed 2-5 in the final set before hurting his ankle as he held serve for 5-5.

Although Murray initially looked in significant pain and shock, he opted to carry on without even ­taping his ankle and nearly won the game despite his hampered movement. The veteran left the pitch in emotional circumstances having played his final game at a city where he had thrived in his peak years, while it was clear that he was concerned about the pain in his left ankle.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement on Monday night, Murray explained that he has ruptured his anterior talofibular ligament (ATFL) and his calcaneofibular ligament (CFL), both ankle injuries. “Yesterday towards the end of my match in Miami I suffered a full rupture of my ATFL and near full thickness rupture of my CFL. I will see an ankle specialist when I return home to determine next steps.

“Goes without saying this is a tough one to take and I’ll be out for an extended period. But I’ll be back with 1 hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right,” said Murray.