Dani Alves was found guilty of raping a woman in a nightclub in December 2022 and sentenced to four and a half years in prison. (Getty Images)

Former Barcelona and Juventus right back Dani Alves has paid €1m bail to be released from prison as he continues to appeal a rape conviction.

Last month, the 126-time Brazil international was found guilty of raping a woman in a nightclub toilet in December 2022 and was sentenced to four and half years in prison.

The 40-year-old is adamant that he is innocent of the charges and claims that the sex had been consensual with his 23-year-old accuser. During his trial said: "I am not that kind of man."

Alves has spent the last 14 months in the Brians II prison located 45 minutes from Barcelona, since he was detained preventively by authorities investigating the rape accusation against him.

The Brazilian is forbidden from leaving Spain and not allowed to approach or communicate with the victim. As part of the bail agreement, the footballer must also attend court every Friday, and any other day when ordered to do so.

All of Alves's previous requests had been denied because prosecutors deemed he would abscond, but judges decided the risk was lowered and granted him bail.

Sky News understands that prosecutors had asked the court to reconsider this decision, adding that Brazil does not extradite its citizens when they are sentenced in other countries.

Ester Garcia, the lawyer of Alves's victim, told Spanish news outlet El mon a RAC1 last week she was "surprised and outraged" and plans to appeal the decision.

"It is a scandal that they let him go free... It seems that justice is being done for the rich."