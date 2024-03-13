Brazilian footballer Dani Alves is currently serving time in jail.

The brother of former Brazil defender Dani Alves has responded furiously to an internet prankster who falsely claimed the footballer had committed suicide in prison.

The ex-Barcelona player’s representative, Acaz Felleger, added that they were considering legal action against Rio de Janeiro-based Paulo Albuquerque over his social media post.

Albuquerque, who describes himself on X, formerly Twitter, as a lover of football, beer and a beautiful woman, wrote on 10 March: "The information I'm receiving is that Daniel Alves has killed himself."

The post, which was issued to his 12,600 followers, quickly went viral on social media. Eight hours later in a follow-up tweet he claimed the post was not related in any way to the 126-cap Brazil international.

He explained: “People, for the love of God, what sort of repercussion is this? I was referring to my cousin Danielzinho from the city of Nova Iguacu who had disappeared, but has now been found alive.”

Alves enjoyed a 22-year-career in football which saw him become the most decorated player in history with 41 titles. Shortly after his retirement, he was found guilty of raping a 23-year-old woman in a bathroom toilet incident which occurred in December 2022.

His brother Ney, who travelled to Barcelona last month to see the footballer tried for rape ahead of his conviction and four-and-a-half year jail sentence, said in an Instagram Live response: “How cruel human beings can be!"

Alves, himself, claimed he had consensual sex with his 23-year-old female accuser and had not made her do anything, while the Brazil international’s family believe his innocent despite the verdict.

Ney claimed: ”He's already been convicted on the word of a woman who entered a men's toilet to do what only he and her know. He's already been convicted. Is that not enough?